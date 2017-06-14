Joseline Hernandez Vs. Lovely Mimi: New Cast Member Reacts To Being Called A ‘Ho’ — See Video

Uh oh! Joseline Hernandez sure knows how to make enemies and has started a feud with ‘Love & Hip Hop’s newest cast member Lovely Mimi by calling her a ‘ho.’ Now the nail artist is clapping back hard and we’ve got the wild video.

It’s war! Lovely Mimi, 26. got totally blindsided on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta when castmate Joseline Hernandez, 30, slammed her behind her back. Joseline appeared in a confessional during a recent episode, calling Lovely Mimi a ‘ho’ and the nail salon owner is not taking the betrayal lying down. “Ooh, why did you wait til green screen to say all of that cause we was Kum Bay Yah at that point and you know damn well that motherf***ing scene did not go down like that. You was giving me ‘motherly advices’ about not to listen to production and get caught up in da da da da da da,” she says in an Instagram video posted June 13.

“You got me looking dumb as f*** at the reunion. I was still defending you, trying to give you the benefit of the doubt,” she continues. “Knowing damn well everyone would be in my ear talking about ‘Don’t f*** with Joseline. She’s going to turn on you like she turn on everybody else.’ I tried to listen to none of that sh*t. I still f***ing defended you at the motherf***ing reunion and now I why you wouldn’t sit next to me.” Joseline has started so many feuds on L&HH that it’s not too surprising she’d go in on Lovely Mimi, who was a new addition to season six.

Not only did Joseline avoid Mimi at the reunion, she took things a step further by giving her a huge Instagram diss. “Now I understand why you unfollowed me so f*** it. I tried to be your friend. You didn’t have to do all that,” she says while gesturing her stunning glittery silver nails at the camera. That Joseline will just never stop bringing the drama to everyone on their show, and we can’t wait to see the feud play out between these two in season seven!

Oopp! Lovely Mimi ain't here for Joseline regarding last night's episode..👀 #LHHATL A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea™ ️️️ (@vh1lhhtea) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

