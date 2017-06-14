LeBron James Swears Revenge On Warriors: Determined To Win NBA Finals After Loss

The NBA Finals may be done, but the war isn’t over for LeBron James. King James is still sore from losing to the Golden State Warriors, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s already working hard to get the Cleveland Cavaliers back to the finals.

While LeBron James, 32, wasn’t able to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a second NBA Championship, he’s not sitting back to pout about it. If anything, losing the title to Kevin Durant, 28, and the Golden State Warriors, has given King James motivation. Even though the offseason has just started, LeBron is “not taking the NBA Finals loss lightly,” a source close to the Cavs organization EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. King James is already working behind the scenes to ensure that his team returns to the NBA finals for the fourth consecutive year.

“He has already spoken to the team management,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, noting that LeBron wanted to make sure the Cavs is “fully committed to free agency and [they’ll] bring in players that will not only get them back to the NBA Finals but also win it.” It seems LeBron is tired of his team losing to teams they realistically shouldn’t lose to. Remember how King James dropped the F-bomb following a Cavs loss to the New Orleans Pelicans? While saying the Cavs were “top heavy as sh*t,” with talented players like Kyrie Irving, 25, and Kevin Love, 28, they still needed a “f*cking playmaker.”

Oddly enough, LeBron isn’t looking to build a “super team,” as he shot down this idea following his final post-game press conference of the 2016-17 season, per the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team. I don’t believe in that,” he said. This seems a bit unusual since LeBron, Chris Bosh, 33, and Dwyane Wade, 35, made the Miami Heat practically a “super team.” It’s almost like they invented it, and the Warriors — who signed Kevin Durant during the 2016 off-season — perfected it. Hmm. LeBron’s Heat weren’t as stacked with talent as the Dubs, and the Cavs didn’t have the firepower to match the Dubs, so maybe that’s what he means?

LeBron: “I don’t believe I’ve played for a superteam. I don’t believe in that.” pic.twitter.com/gIf0quUafP — The Ringer (@ringer) June 13, 2017

If LeBron believes in “super teams” or not, hopefully the Cavs are listening to LeBron and are helping him find that “playmaker.” After all, King James has a player-option in his contract that allows him opt-out during the 2018 NBA free agency period, according to Heavy.com. There are rumors that the L.A. Clippers and Los Angles Lakers are interested in LeBron, and if Cleveland wants to keep him in C-Town, the Cavs better beef up the team. “LeBron wants to compete and if the [Cavs] gives him the pieces,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “there is a much better likelihood that he will stay in Cleveland for years to come.”

Do you think LeBron and the Cavs will make it back to the NBA Finals in 2018, HollywoodLifers?