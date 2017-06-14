Is Kourtney Kardashian Threatening To Quit ‘KUWTK’ After Kris Refuses To Cut Scott?

Kourtney Kardashian has reached her limit from all the drama with Scott Disick! The star told Kris Jenner she’ll leave ‘KUWTK’ if her ex isn’t off the show, according to a shocking new report!

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly decided to cut Scott Disick almost completely out of her life! The 38 year-old beauty reportedly told Kris Jenner, 61, that she doesn’t want to see her ex on Keeping Up With The Kardashians ever again. “Kourt told her mom she’ll quit the show and ban her from the grandkids if she doesn’t kick Scott off,” a source told Star magazine. She reportedly said Scott better not be a part of any Kardashian-spinoff series either. “She’s putting her foot down about Scott and Kris’ planned real estate show,” the insider said.

Kris reportedly has been trying to work with Kourtney to ease up on her demands. “She really does consider Scott her son and thinks that he’s just going through a phase,” the source explained. Kris reportedly hoped to get Scott involved with work. The famous “momager” has been “insist[ing] that she’s just trying to help him with his issues.” Scott, 34, has been worrying a lot of people with his wild partying behavior. Kourtney reportedly won’t even let him see their three kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, until he gets his act together.

Kourtney has reportedly been super concerned about Scott’s escapades in Las Vegas and Cannes where he was seen getting cozy with ladies like 19 year-old Bella Thorne. “Kourtney wishes Scott would just grow up and stop being so selfish — he’s a father of three, not some carefree bachelor with no commitments,” a source close to Kourt revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “She’s adamant that she’s not going to allow Scott around the kids while he’s acting like this — and it’s been a while now since he saw them or spoke to them.”

