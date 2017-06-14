Kim Kardashian’s 45 Min Exact Workout: No Equipment Needed For A Toned Booty

Kim Kardashian looks amazing after two kids. She’s lost all the baby weight and gained tons of strength in her legs and butt thanks to THESE do-anywhere workout moves. Copy her fitness plan to lose weight below. And you can do it in less than an hour!

Obviously, if you are trying to lose weight, a good fitness plan is a huge factor. But you don’t need a gym or even fancy equipment — in fact, this plan, which Kim Kardashian just revealed on her website, can be done anywhere, for free. Here’s what Kim does for a toned butt and thighs. All the sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim work with trainer Don Brooks. Kim shared his workout plan for her on her website and app on June 14. She wrote, “Don shares his tips for stepping up your workout game. Each workout uses the DB signature Donamatrix Method. The 4-quarter format helps with efficiency. Make sure to hydrate the body right after each quarter.”

Here’s exactly what Kim does. You don’t need ANYTHING — except maybe a hill! Be sure to warm up for five minutes to get your muscles warm and your blood flowing.

1st Quarter:

10 sprints uphill, Approximately 40 yards each

2nd Quarter:

Walking Lunges uphill, 20 step lunges each, repeat for 10 sets

Walk for 20 steps between each set

3rd Quarter:

Side step squats uphill. Start with feet together, then step open to a squat. Repeat for 20 reps. Do 10 sets total, 20 squats each

Five sets with right leg forward, five sets with left leg forward

4th Quarter:

20 lateral squats uphill. Facing uphill, feet together, jump right to a side squat, then left to a side squat. Repeat for 20 squats

I know that sometimes Khloe and Kourtney do jump rope in between quarters — a cardio technique that definitely keeps your heart rate up! That means, you’ll burn more calories!

