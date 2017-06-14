Kim Kardashian & Bella Hadid Rock Pants & Long Sleeves In 93 Degree Weather

Sure, sometimes celebs seem superhuman, but there’s no way we’ll believe that Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid weren’t absolutely sweltering when they stepped out, all covered up, as temperatures soared above 90 degrees in NYC. Do you think this trend will catch on?

Now that the weather finally warmed up in NYC, we couldn’t wait to break out little summer dresses, flowing midi-skirts and breezy culottes — but the same can’t be said for Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid, who both looked like they were dressed for fall when they stepped out on June 13, all covered up from their necks to the ankles! It also happened to be one of the hottest days in the city since last year as temperatures rose to 93 degrees — in fact, we felt sweaty just looking at them all covered up!

Kim was on her way to the Forbes Women’s Summit, which was the perfect place to show off her tailored suit — and, let’s face it — she probably didn’t spend very much time outside. Not only are trousers and stripes seriously in style, but it was a chic take on the menswear trend. With that being said, there’s a slew of other silhouettes, like a pencil skirt or a sheath dress, that she could’ve worn without being so covered up.

While Kim had a distinct look for her an event, Bella was spotted out and about in a more casual, street-style ensemble as she rocked pants, boots, and a long-sleeved ribbed top. A pair of sunglasses and two purses polished off her outfit — and if she seemed a bit toasty it certainly didn’t show!

Considering these stylish stars are always the first to rock new silhouettes, even when they come right off the runway, it isn’t ever surprising to see them wear something a season or two ahead. We have to commend them for staying so dedicated to their style choices, however, since summer hasn’t officially started we hope to see them in more seasonal looks next time they step out.

Some trends, like ankle boots, have definitely caught on for the season but being so covered took the trend to the next level. Are you still rocking your summer threads or are you feeling inspired to cover up like Kim and Bella?