Rihanna & Kevin Durant Gush Over Each Other & Put An End To ‘Feud’ After Warriors’ Victory

Rihanna was pulling for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, so she obviously wasn’t thrilled when the Golden State Warriors reigned victorious on June 12. However, after speculation between a feud between the singer and the Warriors’ Kevin Durant, RiRi proved there’s nothing but love between them after the championship game!

Kevin Durant had an incredible game for the Golden State Warriors on June 12, helping them secure a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and giving the team their second championship win in three years. Cavs and LeBron James fan, Rihanna, wasn’t at the game, but she did take to Instagram afterward to send Kevin a congratulatory message, despite previous reports of a feud between them. The singer shared a fan-made video of Mufasa’s death scene from The Lion King, which featured her face as Simba, LeBron’s as Mufasa and Kevin’s as Scar. In case you haven’t seen the movie — King Mufasa falls to his death after being let go off a cliff by his brother, Scar, while his son, Simba, is forced to watch.

“#LongLiveTheKing,” Rihanna captioned the vid (LeBron is often referred to as ‘The King). “#KingIsStillKingB**** (whispers congrats to KD, cause…ROCNation.” Meanwhile, Kevin was asked if he had anything to say to Rihanna after the game, and he gushed, “I love u girl, but I gots to do it. GOTS to do it!” He was crowned MVP after his standout performance for the Warriors. See, guys — there’s no feud here! These two made sure to go out of their way to show love to the other after the big game, after all.

Speculation about a feud between the pair started when Rihanna sat courtside during Game 1 of the Finals, and viewers thought they caught Kevin glaring her down as she cheered wildly for LeBron. She even reportedly yelled ‘Brick!’ while he was shooting a free throw. However, the identity of the voice in the video of the shot has not been confirmed. “I don’t even remember that,” Kevin told reporters after that game. “I don’t want to get into that.” Clearly, this ‘fight’ was all a misunderstanding!

#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation) BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

