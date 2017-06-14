Bella Hadid & Jordan Barrett: What He’s Doing To Break Down Her Walls After The Weeknd Heartbreak

Jordan Barrett is doing everything humanely possible to prove to Bella Hadid he’s the real deal, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. From presents to so many other sweet things, Jordan’s hoping his gestures make Bella forget The Weeknd for good!

Bella Hadid, 20, is doing just fine in the love department after her painful split with The Weeknd, 27, several months ago. The Victoria’s Secret model has been spotted getting extremely cozy with Jordan Barrett, 21, lately, lying in bed with the male model at her NYC apartment, and relaxing on a yacht together. While that seems pretty idyllic, they’re not in a committed relationship just yet. Jordan wants to change that! He’s got it all in the works right now.

“Jordan’s been trying to date Bella for months and he’s very persistent,” his friend told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He rented an apartment in LA so he could be closer to her and he’s been doing all kinds of sweet things to prove he’s serious. When she went to Paris last weekend he had a huge bouquet of red roses waiting for her in her room. He wanted to be on her mind and it worked because she met up with him in New York as soon as she got back. Jordan’s working really hard, and he wants her to take him seriously. Bella likes him but she’s not over what happened with The Weeknd. She’s still got major walls up but Jordan’s doing everything he can to break them down.”

He sounds like a keeper! It’s a certain type of guy who surprises you with roses and drops tons of money just to be near you more. But Bella went through serious heartbreak, and as we all know, it takes time to get over something like that. When she’s ready, she’s ready — and she has Jordan happily waiting for that moment! As a source once told us EXCLUSIVELY, Bella’s all about being an independent woman right now, but she still misses having a boyfriend. That may be Jordan!

