Chrissy Teigen Reveals She May Adopt Next Child Despite ‘Loving’ Pregnancy: Scared Of PPD?

Chrissy Teigen, 31, has been extremely open about her tough battle with postpartum depression after the birth of her and John Legend‘s, 38, first child Luna, 1. But despite her December diagnosis, which caused her to experience detachment, spontaneous crying, exhaustion, sadness, and extreme body pains, the model hasn’t given up on expanding her family. Even more inspiring, she’s not letting PPD scare her out of becoming pregnant once again. “Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was – could it?” she shared with Marie Claire magazine for their July 2017 cover story.

But while Chrissy’s seemingly unafraid of pregnancy, she hasn’t closed the doors on other options either. “I would definitely adopt or have foster children,” she explained to the publication. “But,” she added, “I loved being pregnant.” So it looks like we can definitely expect another biological Legend baby in the future! And this time around, John and Chrissy have said in the past that they want a little boy. “My wife’s a little bit jealous,” John admitted to People mag in March when discussing how much of a daddy’s girl baby Luna is. “We’ve got to have a boy too, so she can feel that same feeling.”

And apparently Chrissy couldn’t agree more. In fact, during a red carpet interview with E! News on the 2017 SAGs red carpet, Chrissy candidly told Giuliana Rancic, “Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!” when asked about future baby plans. Chrissy’s current PPD treatment plan involves a combination of antidepressants and therapy, and so far, so good, as the star feels better now than she has in months. However, the model made sure to point out that it’s a work in progress.

“Every step I take feels a little shaky,” she told the publication. “It’s such a weird feeling that you wouldn’t know unless you have really bad anxiety…You feel like everyone is looking at you.” Regardless, Chrissy has the support of John and her family, and if it’s any constellation, she is the CUTEST mother to little Luna!

