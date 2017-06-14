Joe Alwyn Lands Major New Role — And It’s Not Just Being Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend

Prepare to see Taylor Swift’s adorable new boyfriend on the big screen very soon! British hunk Joe Alwyn will be starring alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan in a super juicy role!

Not only has Joe Alywn, 26, won Taylor Swift’s heart, but he’s won a huge new role! Joe will play Sir Robert Dudley, Queen Elizabeth’s lover, alongside Margot Robbie, 26, and Saoirse Ronan, 23, in Mary Queen of Scots, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Margot is playing Elizabeth, the former Queen of England, and Saoirse is playing Mary, the former Queen of Scotland. The movie, based on John Guy’s 2004 biography The True Life Of Mary Stuart, will focus on the bad blood between Mary and Elizabeth. During their tumultuous reigns, Mary attempts to overthrow her cousin to win the English throne.

After being implicated in a plot to kill Queen Elizabeth, Mary was banished for over 18 years. She was found guilty of plotting to assassinate Elizabeth in 1586 and beheaded the next year. Even though the “Virgin Queen” never married, Robert was Queen Elizabeth’s great love. Elizabeth and Robert had been friends since childhood, and they were extremely close up until his death. This movie is going to be so good!

Playing Queen Elizabeth’s lover will mark Joe’s third role in a major movie. His first movie role ever was in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 2016! He also starred in a A Sense of an Ending in 2017. Joe has been using his downtime to spend time with his love, T-Swift. The pair have reportedly been seeing each other in secret for months, and they’re already very serious! HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Taylor, 27, has already introduced Joe to her family in Nashville, and her mom “totally approves” of her daughter’s new man. Joe definitely seems like a keeper!

