James Corden decided to FaceTime 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant on June 13, the day after the Golden State Warriors won the championship — and he actually picked up! Kevin took a quick call from the ‘Late Late Show’ host and revealed how hard he partied the night before.

When you’ve just won the NBA Finals, everyone will give you a free pass to party the night away. Kevin Durant, 28, took full advantage of this privilege after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 12 to take home the NBA Championship trophy. The team’s small forward was named NBA Finals MVP that night and was really feeling it the next day. Well, that, plus the hangover. So when Late Late Show host James Corden FaceTimed Kevin out of nowhere today, June 13, we were totally surprised when he picked up — and so were James and the audience!

James was so startled when he saw Kevin smiling back at him while lounging in a black Nike t-shirt he just began praising him for his epic skills and asking him how it felt to win. “Ya it felt really, really good,” Kevin said. “I had a lot of champagne last night to celebrate too,” he confessed while smiling as the audience laughed at his obviously hungover state. Kevin admitted he didn’t get to bed until 6:00 a.m. and that he hadn’t had a drink for four months until last night. “My first drink was pretty rough going down, I had a tough night,” he said smirking. “I’m a little better today, but I got more ahead. So I gotta pace myself,” Kevin confessed, telling James the partying will be going on “all summer.”

Kevin went on to say it was amazing to have all the the Warriors fans, friends and family there to support the team. Apparently he still has 200 unread texts he has to sort through following the big win! Whoa! He also talked about his mom, Wanda, who made a big impression at the game last night while cheering for her son, and who was hanging around his house during the FaceTime call. So cute! Click here to see pics of the NBA Finals.

James tried to get a little scoop from Kevin on what exactly it was he said to teammate Steph Curry, 29, that made him crack up on camera while holding their trophy, but Kevin laughed and said he could not reveal it because it was “not appropriate.” When James asked to see his MVP trophy Kevin said he will have to come on the show and bring the trophy too! “Of course, 100 percent,” he promised. We can’t wait!

