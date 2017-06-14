Is Teresa Giudice Straying From Joe While He’s In Jail? — Shocking New Claims

Teresa Giudice has a whole new life, according to a new report that claims she ‘hasn’t visited Joe in prison for a few months.’ There’s allegedly some new people in her life, and her former friend is telling all! So, is Teresa moving on romantically? — See who’s spilling the tea!

Teresa Giudice, 45, is reportedly adjusting to life without Joe, 45, by taking comfort in a New Jersey businessman. And, Teresa’s former friend turned enemy, Kim DePaola tells Us Weekly that Tre has been seeing the businessman for a few months. While Teresa’s reportedly been dating another man, she “hasn’t visited Joe in prison for a few months,” another insider close to her says. Teresa and her alleged new man “have been pretty cozy” within the last five months,” Kim tells the mag. And, Kim didn’t hold back when she put in her two cents about their marriage. “I think Teresa should has every right to go out and find somebody else,” Kim said. “She should leave Joe.” Yikes.

Kim claims to have found out about Tre’s alleged new man by a simple trip to see her glam squad. “The girl who does my hair told me, ‘I saw Teresa out with a guy,'” Kim says. Kim’s hair stylist reportedly saw Tre and the man “playing footsie, hugging and snuggling — you know, doing her thing.” Then, Kim claims to have gotten another hint that Tre was allegedly messing around with another man.

Days after her hair appointment, turned gossip session, Kim says she received a letter at her clothing store in Jersey. “Somebody dropped off an envelope for me… it said, ‘For Kim D only,'” she recalls. Inside the envelope was a typed note that claimed Teresa “has been fooling around” with a New Jersey native. The alleged note also said that Teresa was “constantly sexting” the man, according to Kim. Wow.

Teresa’s lawyer, James J. Leonard, says that his client “vehemently denies these allegations.” He told the mag that the cheating rumors are “1,000 percent false and have been manufactured by attention-seeking lowlifes who have no moral compass.” Leonard says the only man in Teresa’s life is Joe. “Period. End of story.”

Teresa is currently raising her and Joe’s four girls — Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7, while Joe serves out his 41-month sentence. He is behind bars for bankruptcy fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

