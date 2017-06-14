U.S. Open: How To Watch The 2017 Golf Tournament & More Need To Know Info

Fore! Some of golf’s best players are heading to Wisconsin for the 2017 U.S. Open. Find out how to watch this major tournament, which golfer is the favorite to win and all the more essential info!

1. When is the 2017 U.S. Open Championship? For four days, all eyes in the golf world will be turned to the scenic town of Erin, Wisconsin. Golf’s second major, the U.S. Open, will take place at Erin Hills, as the best players in the sport will gather to compete for the prestigious title. The event runs for four days, kicking off on June 15 before concluding on June 18 (just in time for Father’s Days.) Coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET on all days, with the final round wrapping up around 8:30 PM ET.

2. How can you watch the U.S. Open? Not near a television but still want to see every birdie, bogey and (possible) hole-in-one? No problem. Fox Sports will be covering the U.S. Open, so golf fanatics can watch via Fox Sports Go and the Fox Sports Go app. The event will also be live streamed on USOpen.com so those (who enter in the appropriate login info) will not miss a single second.

3. Who’s the favorite to win the U.S. Open? It seems Dustin Johnson will enter the tournament as the odds on favorite to win, according to Forbes. The 32-year-old golfer (who happens to be ranked No. 1 in the world) just became a dad for the second time. He and Paulina Gretzky, 28, welcomed their second son on June 13, giving 2-year-old Tatum Gretzky Johnson a baby brother. Now, Dustin will try to give his 2016 U.S. Open trophy a “baby brother” of its own, but he’ll have to get by Rickie Fowler, 28, Jordan Spieth, 23, Jason Day, 29, Rorry McIlroy, 28, and Jon Rahm, 22. Jon and Rickie are, in some circles, considered the main challengers to Dustin’s title.

4. What’s going on with Phil Mickleson? While the winning the U.S. Open would be a major accomplishment for any golfer, for Phil Mickelson, 46, family comes first. Phil, who has never won the U.S. Open, said he would pull out of the 2017 event so he could attend his daughter’s high-school graduation, according to Yahoo! Sports. His daughter speaks on the morning of June 15, and even if here were to jump on a private jet afterward, he wouldn’t make it in time for the late-afternoon tee time.

“I need a minimum for hour delay most likely,” he said. “That’s the way I’ve mapped it out. I can get in the air right around my tee time or just prior. By the time I get to the course, I need a four-hour delay.” So, unless the Golfing officials decide to grant him a four-hour delay, it doesn’t look like Phil’s playing in the U.S. Open. Bummer.

Are you excited to see the U.S. Open golf tournament, HollywoodLifers?