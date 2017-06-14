Gwen Stefani Planning To Blow Blake Shelton’s Mind With Sexy New Lingerie On His Birthday

It’s almost time for Blake Shelton’s 41st birthday, and you know what they means — Gwen Stefani has some work cut out for her in the party planning department! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY she may be focused on planning a very sexy party for two!

Gwen Stefani, 47, absolutely loves her beau Blake Shelton, 40, so we know she wants nothing more than to please him on his 41st birthday. And it seems she is planning on pleasing him in every way possible — including in the bedroom! Ow! Ow! An insider close to the Voice coach revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen is going to be gifting Blake with tons of amazing presents, all of which cost a pretty penny. But one of her biggest expenditures is the underwear she’s purchased for the occasion!

“And Gwen spent a few thousand on new lingerie too, she’s planning to totally blow his mind and make it the best birthday ever,” the source told HollywoodLife.com. Whoa! A few THOUSAND dollars on lingerie? What were those panties made of, diamonds??? Well, we salute you girl, because it sounds like you are looking forward to having an amazing time with your beau on his birthday through the magic of love! Click here to see pics of the highs and lows of Blake and Gwen’s relationship.

While that celebration gift will definitely be very sexy, the source told HollywoodLife.com that Blake will be getting a few regular presents too. The singer will be receiving an antique pocket watch that set Gwen back a good chunk of change, and some presents from her boys — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 — who have grown very fond of Blake.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gwen’s decision to spend so much money on lingerie for Blake’s birthday? Do you think he will appreciate the special gift? Give us all your thoughts below!