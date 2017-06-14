George Clooney Picked Twins Ella’s & Alexander’s Names & Who He Named Them After Is Epic

While we already know George Clooney plans on being a hands-on dad, turns out, he was already getting involved in his twins Ella & Alexander’s lives even before they were born! A new report claims it was the actor who chose his kids’ names, and his inspiration for their monikers is way cool!

George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, kept their baby twins’ names a secret until they were born on June 6. And while we figured the two would go a more traditional route when choosing what to call their first children, we never imagined their names would be THIS adorable. “Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy, and doing fine.” A statement from the couple, which was released soon after the babies’ birth, read. We’re totally in love with the names Ella and Alexander, but what’s even cuter is that George reportedly picked the names out all on his own, according to Life & Style magazine!

George chose Alexander after Alexander the Great, an insider for the publication claims, and Ella in honor of Ella Fitzgerald, who was actually a friend of his late aunt Rosemary Clooney. Pretty cool, huh? And we just thought they picked those names because they sound so elegant and regal! In fact, their names are also super on-trend, as Alexander is the 11th most popular baby name in the US for boys and Ella is ranked number 17 for girls, according to Nameberry.com. We love how Ella sounds both modern and vintage at the same time, and it means “all, completely; fairy maiden.”

Alexander on the other hand, is Greek and means “defending men.” And while Alexander the Great is a standout Alexander in history, let’s not forget about Alexander Hamilton! Clearly George did well. We have to say though, at first we were a bit skeptical about the proud father‘s naming abilities as he joked before their birth that he wanted to name the twins Casa and Amigos, after the tequila brand he owns.

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do,” George joked with ET. “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.” Well, the names he eventually picked are WAY better! And now we just can’t wait to find out if the little ones take after their mom or their dad more. However, it seems we may have to wait a while to actually catch a glimpse of the new family of four. After all, George and Amal are planning on staying away from Hollywood for as long as possible.

“They love their quaint new life and want the twins to experience all that England has to offer.” an insider for OK! magazine shared with the publication. “They’re in no rush to go back to their fast-paced lives in America.” To prove it, they’ve both reportedly even cleared their work schedules in order to focus on being first-time parents. “Right now they’re cherishing their time as a family,” the source added. “The babies are all that matter.”

