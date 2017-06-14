Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Is Really Happening: Epic Fight Finalized

Get ready, fight fans because your dreams are about to come true. Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor in a boxing match. After months of trash talk, the deal was finalized and the fight will take place sooner than you think!

It feels like it’s been an eternity of teasing and trash talking between these two, but it’s official: Floyd Mayweather, 39, will step back into the ring to take what may be his biggest challenge: the unpredictable Conor McGregor, 28. Floyd made the official announcement on June 14, sharing an Instagram video that the fight is indeed taking place. However, Conor – always the stinker – let the cat out of the bag early. First, he shared an IG post that claimed “the fight is on,” sharing a picture of him and Floyd. Then, Conor switched the picture to Floyd Mayweather Sr., 64, according to TMZ. Thankfully, Floyd cleared up any speculation by confirming thing.

There was rumbling that this announcement was coming, as a “well-placed source” told Yahoo! Sports that the fight was on. This epic battle is set for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas and it will be broadcast on Showtime PPV, according to ESPN. While the details of this report didn’t say where in Sin City these two would clash, many suspected it would be either at the MGM Grand Garden or the T-Mobile Arena. The Nevada Athletic Commission did approve a request from Mayweather Productions to put on a boxing card on Aug. 26, and the venue of the request was the MGM Grand. However, since most UFC events take place at the T-Mobile, the venue could change in the coming weeks.

Floyd said on March 11 that he was officially coming out of retirement to fight the “Notorious” MMA fighter. The Irishman decided to finally call Floyd’s bluff. Conor signed a “record breaking deal” on May 17, saying that his side of the “historic contract” was all taken care of. UFC President Dana White, 47, said that since Conor was on board with this fight, it came down to making a “deal with [Al Haymon, Floyd’s Manager] and [Floyd] Mayweather.” It seems that the deal was made!

THE FIGHT IS ON. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

This fight will be a chance for Conor to try to do what 49 other boxers have failed to do: beat Floyd Mayweather. Floyd, on the other hand, has a chance at making history. He could finish his historic career with a perfect 50-0 record, giving him the best record in boxing. While Conor has been prepping as a boxer, Floyd is considered the “astronomical favorite” to win this match. Actually, both men will likely walk away winners, as they stand to make a huge amount of money off of this fight. Floyd said he wouldn’t come out of retirement for anything less than $100 million and Conor has said he was going to get a massive paycheck for this fight, too.

