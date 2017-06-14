Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump For Possible Obstruction Of Justice

This is HUGE! Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is currently overseeing the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, has made the move to examine President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice!

Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of probing into how Russia interfered into the 2016 presidential election, is now investigating whether President Donald Trump, 70, attempted to obstruct justice, according to the Washington Post. Sources tell the Washington Post Mueller will be conducting interviews as early as next week with Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Rogers’ former deputy, Richard Ledgett. Mueller’s decision to start looking into Trump will broaden the scope of his initial investigation. Needless to say, this is not going to make Trump happy. He already fired former FBI Director James Comey “because he wasn’t doing a good job.”

Up until now Mueller’s probe has mainly focused on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and whether there was collusion between individuals within Trump’s team and the Kremlin. Clearly this is Trump’s worst nightmare, since Comey testified in congress that Trump had sought reassurance from him that he was not being personally investigated — now he is. Click here to see Trump’s tweets about firing Comey.

Mueller is also investigating whether there were any possible financial crimes committed by any of Trump’s associates, according to the Washington Post. Mark Corallo, the spokesman for the President of the United States’ lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, said “the FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal.” We will have to see how Mueller’s decision to investigate Trump will affect the overall investigation, and what he may unearth now!

