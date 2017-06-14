Dolce & Gabbana Comes To Melania Trump’s Defense With New Campaign That Mocks Her Haters

Dolce & Gabbana is sending a strong message to the brand’s haters who don’t agree with their decision to dress First Lady Melania Trump, publicly coming to her defense with their latest campaign.

After First Lady Melania Trump, 47, stepped out wearing Dolce & Gabbana, many were quick to say, “Boycott the brand!” — well, now the design duo has a strong message for the haters who didn’t support their decision. The Italian label is selling shirts that say “#Boycott Dolce & Gabbana” on the front and feature a red heart — and Stefano Gabbana took to Instagram to debut the designs with an emoji-filled message that featured the laughing/crying smiley face, hearts, and the Italian flag. “All the lovers and all the #HATERS Reliving #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹”

The label first came under fire after Melania was photographed wearing a blazer by the label in the first official portrait released from the White House. Although many were quick to slam the brand, they applauded her look by promoting the image on their Instagram account with the message: “#DGWomanBEAUTIFUL ❤❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump Thank you 🇺🇸❤❤❤ #madeinitaly🇮🇹.”

While many designers have been vocal about their decision not to dress the first lady due to her husband’s policies, the labels she has worn haven’t been quick to promote the looks — and Dolce & Gabbana proved to be the exception. The label continued to outfit Melania on multiple occasions and took to Instagram to proudly feature images of Melania in their designs, sharing an image of the first lady in a Dolce & Gabbana dress as she met Pope Francis. Stefano Gabbana, half of the Dolce & Gabbana design team, posted the photo and said: @flotus ❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump ❤ #DGWoman #DGStyle ❤❤❤🇮🇹🇺🇸 THANK YOU #boycottdolcegabbana please 😂😂😂”



What do you think of their decision to turn the controversy into a fashion campaign? Check out the shirts above and let us know.