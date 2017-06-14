Demetrius Shipp Jr. Makes A Play For Karrueche Tran On ‘Wendy’ — Bye, Chris Brown

Move over, Chris Brown! Breakthrough ‘All Eyez on Me’ actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. sheepishly admitted he has a big crush on Karrueche Tran during a visit to the ‘Wendy Williams Show.’ Is there a hot new couple in the future?!

Demetrius Shipp Jr., 28, who plays his first role as legendary rapper, Tupac Shakur in the upcoming film All Eyez on Me, made an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show and confessed his desire to date Karrueche Tran, 29! The hunky new actor, who also told Wendy he liked actress Regina Hall, 46, seemed a bit shy when he talked about the Claws star but the interview, as with many Wendy interviews, got juicer with more details as time went on. See super sexy pics of Karrueche here!

Demetrius, who has three children, told Wendy that he first saw Karrueche at the BET Awards and was instantly smitten. Aw! The vibrant host expressed her doubts about a possible romance between the two when she mistakingly referred to Karrueche as the girlfriend of rapper P.Diddy, 47. After Demetrius corrected her and Wendy realized the beauty was the former girlfriend of singer Chris Brown, 28, she encouraged the gorgeous single actress to “holla atcha boy!” Did you hear that, girl?!

Karrueche’s tumultuous break up with Chris was rough and made headlines for a while but it seems the star is moving on and finally happy in her career and life. Although rumors have swirled that she’s dating rapper Quavo, 26, Karrueche addressed them and stated that she was single at the recent premiere of her television series. So, could there be hope for a Demetrius and Karrueche romance soon? We will have to wait and see if these two meet and hit it off!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Karrueche and Demetrius date in the future? Let us know your thoughts!