DeMario Jackson On ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal: ‘My Character Has Been Assassinated’

DeMario Jackson is speaking out about alleged sexual misconduct claims surrounding an encounter with Corinne Olympios. We’ve got what he has to say about the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ scandal, right here!

There’s two sides to every story and DeMario Jackson is making sure he gets his out there about what really happened on Bachelor in Paradise that caused season four of production to temporarily shut down. A producer filed a complaint after she saw video of what she claims was a sexual encounter between him and contestant Corinne Olympios, 25, where the blonde was allegedly passed out drunk. On June 14 he came forward to say, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations.”

The 30-year-old issued the statement via his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn to HollywoodLife.com, adding “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.” So now both DeMario AND Corinne have lawyered up over what took place, as she has hired high-powered Hollywood attorney Marty Singer to represent her in the matter. Friends of DeMario had previously spoken out to say that Corinne was tipsy and shoved her crotch in his face, being the aggressor in the situation.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” Corrine said in a statement via her publicist earlier in the day. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.” She revealed that he hired Marty so she can “obtain justice” and is seeking therapy to cope with what happened on the show.

