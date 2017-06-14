DeMario Jackson Reveals If He’s Pissed At Corinne After ‘BIP’ Scandal & Prepares To Lawyer Up

With an investigation ongoing, DeMario Jackson can’t say much about what reportedly happened between him and Corinne Olympios on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ However, he’s finally broken his silence about how he feels about the girl he allegedly took advantage of when she was too drunk to consent. Watch!

DeMario Jackson, 30, seems to have no issue with Corinne Olympios, 24, despite all the accusations being hurled at him for allegedly hooking up with her without her consent on Bachelor in Paradise. Although DeMario was able to hide out for nearly two full days after news of the scandal broke on June 11, cameras finally caught up with him on June 13. For the most part, DeMario had ‘no comment’ on anything he was asked about the situation, however, he did respond, “No” when TMZ inquired if he was upset with Corinne. “I have nothing to say,” he added to an Entertainment Tonight reporter. “You know, Corinne’s an awesome girl and that’s all I have to say.”

Filming of Bachelor in Paradise was suspended as Warner Bros. launched an investigation into these “allegations of misconduct,” which came to light after a producer filed a complaint because he/she felt uncomfortable after seeing what allegedly went down between DeMario and Corinne. However, DeMario is reportedly adamant that Corinne was lucid and that he did nothing wrong during their hookup, and he’s confident the footage will show that, according to TMZ. Still, the site claims he’s preparing to lawyer up just in case. Meanwhile, DeMario confirmed to a Daily Mail reporter on June 13 that his side will be coming “soon.”

Corinne has yet to speak out about this situation, however, sources told TMZ that she isn’t angry at DeMario. Rather, she’s pissed at production for not putting a stop to things when they got as far as they allegedly did. She reportedly does not remember anything that happened, although she was allegedly shown the footage afterward. The future of Bachelor in Paradise is still unknown.

