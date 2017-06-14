DeMario Jackson Hits The Town With Friends & Looks Unbothered Amidst ‘BIP’ Allegations

What controversy? DeMario Jackson looked like he didn’t have a care in the world, while out on the town with friends, despite the shocking scandal that caused the shutdown of his reality show ‘Bachelor of Paradise.’

DeMario Jackson doesn’t appear to be letting the alleged sexual assault controversy concerning him and costar Corinne Olympios, 24, get him down. The Bachelor of Paradise star looked relaxed and happy going out for food and drinks at Saint & Second in Long Beach on June 13. The 30-year-old definitely didn’t look like a man in question as he smiled and laughed with his friends as seen in pictures acquired by TMZ.

The popular show had to shut down production on June 11, after an incident occurred when DeMario and Corinne were hanging out in a pool after she allegedly had too much to drink. The hangout led to a hookup between the two and now there’s reports questioning if Corinne was sober enough to consent. Although the situation is still being investigated, the hunky star has expressed his confidence that he did nothing wrong and has even encouraged the release of the tapes.

In addition to BIP, DeMario appeared as a contestant on the 13th season of The Bachelorette. The CSU Fresno alum was discovered by a producer while eating in a Chipotle and didn’t hesitate to accept an offer to be on the show. He tried to win Rachel Lindsay‘s heart on the series but was sent home after drama erupted when his ex showed up to reveal that he never broke up with her prior to the filming of the show.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about DeMario going out with friends while this controversy swirls? Tell us here!