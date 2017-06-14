‘Bachelor In Paradise’: DeMario’s Friend Claims Corinne Put Her Crotch In His Face

A friend of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ contestant DeMario Jackson is defending him and claiming that Corinne Olympios was not out of it and limp during a sexual romp on the show, according to a new report!

A friend of DeMario Jackson, 24, is now standing up for his buddy with a new version of what happened with Corinne Olmypios on set of Bachelor in Paradise. The 30 year-old DeMario has been accused of hooking up with Corinne when she was allegedly too drunk to consent to a highly intimate sexual encounter. DeMario’s friend claims Corrine was tipsy, not drunk, when the hook up went down. “It all started at the bar where DeMario was hanging out,” DeMario’s friend told The Daily Mail anonymously. “Corrine went up to him, they started talking and then she hopped into his arms and started making out with him. She then grabbed his hand and said, ‘let’s go to the pool.'”

“This whole thing about Corrine being limp and sliding underwater is bulls—. She was not blackout drunk,” the friend said. Corrine alleges that she had no memory of what happened, but DeMario’s pal claims that she was lucid enough to engage in their sexual encounter. “Corrine came right above him and puts her p—y right in his face and he starts going down on her. There’s a cameraman right there. Nobody is saying anything. It was like a porn scene,” DeMario’s friend told the news outlet. Another cast member reportedly walked by and said, “I see you guys” and Corinne said, “hi” back.

Corinne was reportedly furious with the producers of Bachelor In Paradise for not stopping her drunken tryst with DeMario. She is so upset about what happened she has reportedly hired entertainment lawyer Marty Singer to represent her interests. “My worst nightmare and it has now become my reality,” she said in a statement on Wednesday, June 14. “As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening,” she said. But DeMario isn’t staying silent either telling the DailyMail, “My side will be coming. Soon, soon, I promise.” His “side” seems to be represented by his friend who also spoke to The Daily Mail.

Bachelor In Paradise‘s host Chris Harrison confirmed that filming of the show had been stopped. “By now no doubt you have heard that we have suspended production on this season’s Bachelor in Paradise,” he said in a statement. “There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident,” Chris said. “And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too. We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bachelor In Paradise will ever come back? Do you feel bad for Corinne and DeMario or do you think DeMario took advantage of Corinne?