Trump Now Subject Of ‘Criminal Investigation’: Could He Be Indicted, Or Impeached?

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is widening the scope of his investigation into the Russians’ interference in the US presidential election to include President Donald Trump’s possible obstruction of justice. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a lawyer about whether this means he could be one step closer to impeachment.

Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the investigation Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, is now investigating whether President Donald Trump, 70, attempted to obstruct justice. That could mean a whole mess of problems for Trump if the answer is yes. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with USC Gould School of Law professor Daria Roithmayr on whether or not the President of the United States could be indicted or even impeached if he did obstruct justice. Click here to see pics of celebs protesting Trump.

“The probe has widened from Russian interference with US elections to possible obstruction of justice by President Trump,” Professor Roithmayr told HollywoodLife.com. “The FBI frequently widens its investigation when it uncovers potential evidence of additional wrongdoing. That’s what has happened here. Mueller’s investigators are interviewing witnesses inside and outside the government in connection with Trump’s actions with regard to Comey and others in connection with the Russian inquiry. Mueller will make a set of findings about whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice.”

“This is a criminal investigation, but since 1973, the Department of Justice has been of the view that it is not appropriate to indict a sitting president, in part because a conviction would mean that the courts were able to undercut the capacity of the chief executive to do his or her job, and separation of powers concerns limit the courts’ ability to do that,” the professor said. “The DOJs position therefore is that Congress should review findings of criminal misconduct and then decide whether to begin impeachment proceedings.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump will be found guilty of obstruction of justice? Do you think he will be impeached? Let us know below!