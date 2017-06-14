Corinne Olympios Breaks Silence After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal: ‘This Is My Worst Nightmare’

Corinne Olympios is finally speaking out regarding the scandal that ended season four of ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ Read her full statement here!

Corinne released the following statement to TMZ: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

Corinne has also reportedly hired Entertainment Lawyer, Marty Singer following the jaw-dropping report claimed she was so drunk during an alleged hookup with fellow contestant DeMario Jackson, 30, during the first days of filming that she was unable to give consent. Corinne is reportedly furious with Bachelor In Paradise producers for not stopping the alleged pool hookup, according to TMZ. A Bachelor In Paradise producer filed a formal complaint after she became “uncomfortable” with what she witnessed in the alleged footage between DeMario and Corinne. There are multiple stories going around about what happened. Warner Bros. and ABC have yet to provide details about the alleged misconduct.

Production on season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise was abruptly stopped over the allegations of misconduct. Warner Bros. has launched an investigation and will take “appropriate responsive action” once the investigation is over, the production company said in a statement.

Corinne, who was on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, isn’t the first Bachelor In Paradise cast member to speak out regarding the scandal. Robby Hayes, 28, wrote in the comments section on Instagram that the situation was “very serious,” but he was “hopeful” for the best. Tanner Tolbert, 30, who found love with Jade Roper, 30, on Bachelor In Paradise season 2, wrote on Instagram that he felt bad for everyone involved and hated that “people are not going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us.

