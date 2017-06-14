Christina El Moussa’s BF Doug Spedding’s Dark Past Revealed: ‘Domestic Violence’ & Drug Charges

Christina El Moussa has reunited with her former BF Doug Spedding, but he definitely has a murky past! You’ll be totally shocked by his violent history in court documents obtained by HollywoodLife!

Christina El Moussa seemed to have found love again after her split from Tarek El Moussa, 35. The Flip Or Flop star reportedly started dating her ex boyfriend Doug Spedding, who she has known for 10 years, according to AOL.com. The Orange Country businessman has a serious and troubling history of violence and drug charges, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.com. Doug was charged with “corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant” in Oct. 2010. He went to trial and plead not guilty and the records were sealed. The court issued protective orders that Doug later violated five times, but the case was dismissed.

He was later arrested and charged in July 2011 with felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to an 18-month diversion program and those charges were dismissed. Christina’s ex Tarek reportedly was not happy at all that she had started seeing Doug again. “Tarek has always had a sense of jealousy over her prior relationship with this person,” the insider told AOL. Could he have been worried about Doug’s past behavior? Tarek and Christina, 33, married in 2009, which was before Doug’s legal troubles started.

Christina and Doug have reportedly only been seeing each other for a few weeks and it’s still “new.” She has been working to keep their relationship on the down low. Doug has already met Christina’s two kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1, according to AOL. Has Doug turned his life around so Christina felt comfortable enough to introduce Doug to her family? Tarek’s rep denied reports that he was jealous. “Tarek and Christina come together as co-parents and co-stars of Flip Or Flop. Their personal lives are their own,” Tarek’s rep previously told HollywoodLife.com.

