Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Hilarious Reason She Won’t Do Doggy-Style With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has NO filter! She pushed TMI to the limit on June 14 by revealing in a new interview that she doesn’t ever do the ‘doggy-style’ sex position with her husband John Legend. The reason why will have you cracking up!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, is beloved by fans for her open and honest nature, but sometimes she can go a little overboard. On June 14, she was featured on the cover of Marie Claire magazine, and she got maybe a little TOO personal talking about her sex life with husband John Legend, 38. We can’t even begin to guess how they got on this topic, but Chrissy revealed her least-favorite sex position, and why she hates it so much!

“John and I had a double date,” the gorgeous model begins, tension rising. “We were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole.” WHOA THERE CHRISSY! Since when it that casual dinner conversation? But wait, it gets better. “John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time,'” Jesus, people!

Apparently Chrissy had never thought about this before, and it shattered her world. “I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again!'” she insisted. Could we love this woman any more?! Apparently there’s one more thing Chrissy surprisingly doesn’t like to do, but this one isn’t sexual. “I can’t dance. I don’t take choreography very well,” she revealed. However, she said “I will twerk.” YAS QUEEN!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chrissy’s anti-doggy stance? Let us know!