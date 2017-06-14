Katy Mixon: ‘American Housewife’ Star Welcomes Son With Olympian Fiancé Breaux Greer

Congrats to Katy Mixon & her husband-to-be Breaux Greer! The couple have officially welcomed their 1st child, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be about starting their family together. Find out their precious son’s unique name here — you’ll love it!

Katy Mixon, 36, and her fiancé Breaux Greer, 40, are first-time parents! The lovebirds welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby boy, on May 19, revealing the news to People magazine nearly one month later on June 14. They named their little guy Kingston Saint Greer, and he was born in Los Angeles weighing 9 lbs., 6 oz. Even before their son arrived, the actress and Olympian were super psyched about meeting him. “We truly are so grateful for this time in our life. We are ready to rock ‘n’ roll!” the two told the publication after they revealed they were expecting back in December.

Katy and Breaux have been together for four years now, and while baby Kingston is their first human child, they are also the proud parents of Gracie, their beloved dog. Katie was a series regular on Mike & Molly throughout its six-season run. She’s also appeared on shows such as Eastbound & Down and Two and a Half Men. Currently she stars on the ABC sitcom American Housewife, which just got renewed for season two. She’s also starred alongside Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine in Hell or High Water.

Breaux on the other hand is a stellar athlete who’s been to the Olympics four times. He’s also an eight-time American Champion and holds the current national record for the javelin throw at an impressive 91.29 meters. We are so excited for these two and wish them all the best in their parenting journey. Congrats again!

I can't wait to marry him!!!! My #Breaux Greer A post shared by KATY MIXON (@katyemixon) on Oct 16, 2016 at 4:17am PDT

