Brad Pitt’s pessimistic weatherman character returned to ‘The Jim Jeffries Show’ and predicted a forecast of doom! The actor slammed the ‘half the population’ that don’t believe in climate change!

Brad Pitt returned to The Jim Jeffries Show as the weatherman who gives one bummer of a forecast! The 53 year-old came back to the Comedy Central show for another cameo as the goofy weather guy in an ill-fitting suit and mega-watt grin. “Carbon dioxide is slowing turning our planet into an uninhabitable wasteland, and half the population don’t believe it,” he told Jim who just wanted to hear an actual weather report on June 13.

“The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great, and the Lord said, ‘I will destroy man, who I have created, from the face of the Earth.’ So don’t forget your sunscreen,” Brad said. Yikes! Jim didn’t know what else to say beyond, “okay thanks, weatherman,” and wrapped up his show. Brad originally went viral when he first showed up on Jim’s show on June 1 after President Donald Trump, 70, withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. Last time Brad predicted, “things are going to be getting warmer in this area here, and this area here,” as he pointed to the entire map of the world! He rocked a super retro style tan suit with a seriously oversized tie.

Jim had tried to get a more specific answer about the future from Brad, but he could only answer, “there is no future,” the first time he was on the show. The TV host and movie star were definitely not the only celebrities to get angry about the President’s decision. Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau were all outraged about the President Trump’s choice to withdraw. The U.S. became one of three countries to ignore the Paris Climate Accord and the dangers of global warming.

