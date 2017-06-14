Blake Shelton ‘Has His Heart Set On A Country Birthday Celebration’ With Gwen Stefani

Party time! Blake Shelton is all set to celebrate his 41st birthday on June 18, and there are two things thathe definitely desires. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he wants to spend the day on his beloved Oklahoma ranch with his sweetie Gwen Stefani by his side!

Birthday boy! Blake Shelton‘s big day is coming up soon and he already has his dream plans all set for a weekend of fun as he turns 41 on June 18. “Blake has his heart set on a country birthday celebration and he would love to spend his big day at his ranch in Oklahoma. It is his most favorite place on the planet. Nothing would make him happier than spending the weekend hunting, fishing and drinking with his best girl, Gwen (Stefani), by his side,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He’s such a country boy that any chance he gets, Blake jets back home to his giant spread in Tishamingo, OK where he can drink beer and do fun outdoor activities far away from the glitz and glam of LA, and Gwen is always along for the fun times.

While the Sooner State is where he hopes to spend a long weekend of partying and catching fish to fry up for dinner, he’s alright if his girlfriend has other plans for him. “Blake made it clear to Gwen that while Oklahoma is where his heart is, any surprise she may have planned for him will be special and meaningful, as long as they are together,” our insider adds.

We can’t see Gwen wanting anything less than for her man to have his every wish come true on his birthday, and since the big day falls on a Sunday they can make a long weekend of hitting the lakes, forests and sitting around the firepit at his massive spread. She’s so keen on sharing their good times there with the whole world, and we know exactly how much fun they have thanks to her constant Snapchat videos when they hang out at the ranch. Blake’s managed to do the impossible and turn city girl Gwen into a fun-loving country gal. They even spent HER birthday in Oct. 2016 at his ranch in Oklahoma, since she loves it just as much as he does.

HollywoodLifers, where is your favorite place to spend your birthday? Share it with us in the comments!