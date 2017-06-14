Blake Shelton’s CMT Awards Performance: Why Miranda Lambert Was ‘Touched’

With Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend, Anderson East, in the building, Blake Shelton sang an emotional breakup song at the CMT Awards on June 7, and a new report claims she was ‘touched’ by what she heard.

Blake Shelton, 40, belted out his latest single, “Every Time I Hear That Song,” at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on June 7, and there’s no hiding the fact that it’s a sad song, reminiscing on a past relationship. Of course, there’s nothing unusual about any of that, except in this situation, attention was focused on Blake’s song choice because his ex, Miranda Lambert, 33, was also at the show with her boyfriend, Anderson East, 28. Cameras made sure not to cut to Miranda while Blake was onstage (it’s not even confirmed if she was in her seat at the time), but the mag claims she initially felt a bit awkward when the 40-year-old started singing.

“No one [in the audience] quite knew where to look,” the source explains. “Miranda kept her cool during the performance, but it was really uncomfortable for her, especially with Anderson [there].” Eventually, though, she felt “touched” by what she heard. The mag claims Blake intentionally sang the track to send Miranda a message for ‘closure,’ however, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the song choice was not calculated — Blake was simply singing his current single.

It seems show producers made certain Miranda and Blake would not have an awkward run-in at the awards ceremony — he skipped the red carpet, while she walked with Anderson, and their seats were not near each other. Meanwhile, Blake’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 47, didn’t join him, but she took to Instagram to reveal she was watching his performance from home. “[Gwen] had absolutely no problem [with the song choice],” OK!’s source reveals. “She’s confident Blake has no leftover feelings for Miranda.”

Blake and Miranda abruptly divorced in July 2015, and just one month later, Gwen ended her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. While working on The Voice that fall, Blake and Gwen bonded over their mutual heartbreak, and they’ve been happily in love ever since!

