Bella Thorne Admits She & Scott Disick Are Still ‘Chillin’ After Cannes Drama: ‘We’re Cool’

Although Scott Disick has been living it up with bikini clad models, he’s still ‘chilling’ with Bella Thorne! The actress confessed that she and Scott are totally ‘cool’ after their Cannes PDA and his wandering eye. So, what’s their status, now? She just spilled all of the details!

While Scott Disick, 33, parties in Las Vegas with multiple models, Bella Thorne, 19, is “single like a Pringle.” The Famous In Love actress may not be seeing anyone at the moment, but she admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she and Scott are still hanging out. “We’re chillin’, we’re friends, we’re cool,” she said in an interview on June 13. “I literally just saw him, so it’s literally all chill.” What?

Well, that’s interesting; seeing as she also just admitted that she booked a flight home from Cannes after only being there for less than 48 hours with Scott. “We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving,” she told Complex. “I love to go out and have fun… but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’” Bella also said that although Scott is “sweet and charming,” he “really drinks a lot;” something that’s not her style.

Before Bella was a bit turned off by Scott’s partying ways, she was cuddling up with him by a pool in Cannes on May 24. The pair jetted off to the south of France to hit the Cannes Film Festival and couldn’t keep their hands off each other. And, before their trip, Bella and Scott were also spotted out on a few mystery dates.

Like Bella said, she’s very much single. And, that’s exactly how she’s been acting lately. The actress has even been spending a ton of time with her ex, Gregg Sulkin, 25, lately. She most recently showed up to support the actor at a soccer game in LA on June 1, after spending Memorial Day with him. Bella and Gregg dated for about a year before they split in summer 2016. However, the couple remained amicable after their breakup. Bella’s also been linked to NBA stars, Jordan Clarkson, 24, and Chandler Parsons, 28, in 2017. So, she’s clearly having a good time living the single life!

