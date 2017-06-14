Bella Vs. Gigi: Which Sister’s Sexy Bare Summer Style Is More Your Fave?

Sister, sister! Bella and Gigi Hadid may share some amazing genes, but they definitely each have their own distinct sense of style. While summer is coming and the girls have both been spotted sporting crop tops, bathing suits and ditching their bras, it’s hard to tell whose look is best!

Gigi Hadid, 21, and her little sis Bella Hadid, 20, are the queens of sexy summer outfits. The girls both rock the bare style flawlessly — from their amazing crop tops to their sheer, nipple-baring shirts, these models know exactly how to dress for the season. But which girl’s look is your fave? Which sister has the style that you would emulate if you could? And who wears the hottest bathing suit?!? These may seem like tough questions, but we’re gonna help you decide who reigns supreme with the gallery above!

In the collection of stellar photos you will see some of the Hadid sisters most sizzling summer outfits. We can’t believe these girls look great in everything they wear, whether it’s Gigi’s sheer white shirt (that she rocks with no bra!) or Bella’s adorable Nike tennis top and skirt set. Click here to see pics of celebs going braless and flaunting their nipples like Gigi and Bella.

While Gigi seems to be the queen of the braless, nipple-flaunting look, Bella definitely outdoes her in the crop top department. But both sisters are models after all, so they are neck and neck in the swimsuit arena. The two of them have gorgeous bodies and such high self esteem that they can work every sunny locale just like it was a runway. Okay, it is way too hard to choose between these two drop-dead gorgeous women, so we’ll just call it a tie!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella and Gigi’s summer styles? Whose look is your favorite? Let us know below!