A second Bachelor In Paradise producer has stepped forward and filed a complaint in regards to the alleged sexual misconduct between DeMario Jackson, 30, and Corinne Olympios, 24, according to a report by E! News. Production for the fourth season of the series was unexpectedly halted on June 11 — one week after the incident happened — and a serious investigation is underway. A report by RealitySteve also claims that like the first producer who filed a complaint, the second one was not present during the incident and has not seen the footage.

“We have become aware of the allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor of Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action,” Warner Bros said in a statement released on June 12 after news of the encounter broke. The future of the show, which was scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8, depends on the results of the investigation, but after cast members were already seen leaving Puerto Vallarta, many believe things may be over for good.

Both DeMario and Corinne have expressed their own comments about the unfortunate circumstances and even went as far as talking about character assassination and being a victim, but everything is all speculation until official decisions have been made. Although the series has had some crazy moments in the past, things have never gone this far. We can only hope everything gets sorted and the show resumes in a safe and entertaining way.

