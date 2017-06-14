Corinne Olympios Allegedly Hooked Up With 3 Other Guys After DeMario While Shooting ‘BIP’

DeMario Jackson reportedly wasn’t the only guy Corinne Olympios hooked up with on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ A friend of DeMario’s claims the 24-year-old hooked up with THREE more guys after him, and is shooting down the allegations that his pal took advantage of Corinne when she was too drunk to consent.

The details of exactly what happened between Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, are still unclear, but one of the latter’s friends is sharing what he says went down before production on the show was shut down. The pal, who asks to remain anonymous, tells Daily Mail that Corinne totally initiated the hookup, and slams the claims that she was “limp and sliding underwater” when it happened as “bulls***”. “She was not blackout drunk,” DeMario’s friend alleges. “There was even another contestant who walked by and said, ‘I see you guys.’ Corinne said hi back.” The 24-year-old also didn’t go straight to bed after she was done with DeMario, according to the friend.

“From that point she fooled around with three different guys — Derek [Peth], Nick [Benvenuth] and Alex [Woytkiw],” the pal reveals. “They all happen to be white. DeMario is black, I’m just saying.” We won’t get into the race aspect of it, but this is different from previous reports that claim crew members had to carry Corinne to bed because she was allegedly so drunk after hooking up with DeMario. DeMario’s buddy says Corinne was totally fine about everything the next day, and it wasn’t until the day after that that a producer came forward with “allegations of misconduct” against the show.

“Now [Corinne]’s like, ‘I don’t remember anything, I was drunk,'”” the friend continues. “But guess what, there’s all that video filming that shows what really went down. She was the aggressor from the beginning and everyone will vouch for this.” DeMario is reportedly also confident that the tapes will prove his innocence, and on June 13, he promised that his side of the story will come out “soon.”

Meanwhile, Corinne finally gave her first statement about the situation on June 14, referring to herself as a “victim” and claiming to have “little memory” of the night in question. Production on the show has been suspended indefinitely, and the future of the hit ABC series is still unclear.

