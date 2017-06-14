Austin Mahone is taking us behind the scenes in a way he’s never done before with a new 5-part docu-series for TIDAL, and we’re exclusively premiering the first episode. Watch it now and find out all about his life on tour!

Austin Mahone, 21, is showing us a whole new side of his daily life! The pop singer has premiered the first episode of a special documentary series via TIDAL today, June 14, and in the video, we’re introduced to his experience on the road during “A Tour For Me + You.” In the gorgeous visual, we see him getting ready to go on tour, and practicing for his show with his band. Watch it above!

Austin, who’s been hinting at the series on social media (see below) for a while, has shared tour diaries with fans before, but the production is absolutely fantastic this time around. The cinematography is on a totally new level for the “Mmm Yeah” singer, and obviously he’s way more mature now. It’s so cool that Austin is connecting with his fans like this, and a lucky group is even featured in this episode! We’re loving it, and are dying for the rest of the series.

We’re so excited to get this glimpse into Austin’s time on tour, and fortunately the other four episodes will be airing in the coming weeks. If you’re still not satisfied, you can also see him in the flesh, as he’ll be performing upcoming shows in Boston, Chicago, Seattle and tons of other cities. You won’t want to miss his live show, and we can’t wait until the series starts covering that aspect!

A Tour For Me + You 👫 A post shared by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the first episode of Austin’s docu-series? Tell us if you can’t wait to see the rest!