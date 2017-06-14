QUIZ: Are You Really Ready To Say ‘I Love You’?

Starting a new relationship is so fun! You get to learn new things about each other, go out on dates, and feel those exciting butterflies. However, it gets a little scary when it turns into love. When is the right time to say it!? Take our quiz to find out if you’re ready for the ‘L’ word!

How do you know when to say “I love you” to a new significant other? Kylie Jenner, 19, has only been dating Travis Scott, 25, for a couple of months, but a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they’re already “madly in love.” She even went so far as to get a tattoo for him – a little butterfly on her ankle that matched one he has. Sheesh! However, some people just aren’t comfortable jumping in that fast. So, are YOU ready to tell your new bf or gf that you love them? Take our quiz to find out! See pics of Kylie and Travis, here.

Telling your significant other that you love them is a big deal, and you shouldn’t take it lightly. So many fears arise when you start thinking about saying those three little words. Will they say it back? Are you 100% sure you feel this way? What if you change your mind? I’ve found it’s best to just say it when you can’t stop yourself from saying it anymore. If you’re catching yourself on the cusp of the sentence, or stop saying it altogether – even to your friends or family – just say it! Whether you’ve been dating 3 months or a year, it’s much better to get it off your chest.

So what if they don’t say it back? That’s okay too! You WANT them to wait until they’re just as sure as you are, don’t let it hurt your feelings. 99% of the time, you can already tell that they love and, sometimes even before they know it. So just let them know that you care a lot about them, and you’ll be around until they feel just as sure.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU ready to say “I love you?” take the quiz and let us know your results!