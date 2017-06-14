Amber Portwood & Matt Baier Headed To ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ After Calling Off Wedding

Another ‘Teen Mom OG’ star is heading to WeTV. Amber Portwood and on-again off-again fiancé Matt Baier are reportedly joining next season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’

Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood, 27, will be following in the footsteps of many reality stars and joining Marriage Boot Camp next season, RadarOnline reported. She and fiancé, Matt Baier, 46, are reportedly planning to work on their relationship on the show — and it’s been in the works for a long time now. Amber hinted at the show on her Instagram story on June 11, telling fans she’s working in LA for the next few weeks. During the June 12 episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber called off her wedding to Matt after he gave Caitlynn Lowell a Xanax.

Amber and Matt’s two-year relationship has been controversial ever since they began, and while there have been reports they’re currently split, sources tell RadarOnline that they’re living together in her house in Indiana. Matt recently revealed that in December, he had a drug relapse and actually blacked out while the cameras were rolling. “That person that I was watching was not me, it’s not who I am,” he told People. “When I saw that piece of tape I had no idea that even existed — that wasn’t me. I completely blacked out. I was selfish. I was rambling. I was not remembering something we had filmed just 20 minutes prior. I was in a really, really bad place.”

Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have appeared on the show as well as Farrah Abraham, who sis currently on the shows Family Edition with her parents, Michael and Debra Danielson. WeTV told HollywoodLife.com they do not have any cast announcements to make at this time.

