Zaza Pachulia & Klay Thompson Put Bromance On Display Once Again After Warriors’ Victory

The celebrations were plenty after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship on June 12, and the team’s ultimate bromance between Zaza Pachulia and Klay Thompson was caught on camera after the victory. As they celebrated, Zaza even gave an epic ode to his 2008 self, and you can watch here!

Zaza Pachulia has formed a great friendship with teammate Klay Thompson since joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, so it was only fitting that the men celebrated the team’s NBA Championship win on June 12! After the game, videographers caught Zaza taking a selfie of himself with Klay, who was holding up the team’s trophy proudly. Amidst the chaos, Zaza and Klay made sure to document their bromance and take a minute to soak in the moment together after a dominant series for the Warriors. The team, led by Steph Curry and MVP Kevin Durant, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to be named the champions.

“No game 7!” Zaza can be heard screaming in the video. “No game 7!” The excited rant is an ode to Zaza’s own memorable NBA playoffs moment back in 2008, when he was playing for the Atlanta Hawks. The team played the favored Boston Celtics in the first round that year, during which they miraculously and unexpectedly took the series to a game 7. After game 6, Zaza was interview mid-court, and took the microphone right out of the reporter’s hands to cheer, “Game 7, baby! Game 7!” in front of a riled-up crowd. The Hawks wound up losing game 7, but Zaza’s excitement will forever be remembered!

It was a much different result for Zaza this year, though, as the Warriors came out victorious after a 129-120 win at home. This was the third year the Warriors and Cavs faced off in the finals, and the second of the three series’ where the Warriors came out on top.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Zaza and Klay’s bromance?