‘Younger’: Darren Star Reveals Another Person Will Learn Liza’s Secret In Season 4

How long can Liza’s secret stay a secret? Well, time is running out. HollywoodLife.com caught up exclusively with the creator of ‘Younger,’ Darren Star, who revealed that another character will indeed find out the truth this season — but who will it be?

Alison Brown told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the ATX TV Festival on June 10. Season four is set to premiere on TVLand on June 28, and it will pick up just moments after Liza (Sutton Foster) told Kelsey (Hilary Duff) the truth on last year's finale — and it won't be a quick thing to get over on Kelsey's part. "I feel like it's not an easy thing for her to accept – it's not something that is going to be resolved quickly," creator Darren Star told us. "We all talked about that in the writers' room — how long would Kelsey's process be in terms of dealing with this?" "It just feels like a deeper season," Younger writer and producer, told exclusively at the ATX TV Festival on June 10.

Throughout the season, Darren also revealed someone else in the group will find out about Liza’s lie — but we have no idea who it could be. For people hoping that Charles (Peter Hermann) and Liza will finally happen (like me!), it’d be nice to see him find out, although that doesn’t seem likely.

“Charles and Liza are really grown-up characters and that relationship gets explored in a much more complex way this season, in terms of who they really are as people,” Darren added. “They’re going to take some steps toward each other, but there will be definitely complications, that aren’t about Josh. There are some obstacles that you don’t see coming. He’s still her boss, and she’s still lying to him. As long as Liza’s lying to him, there’s no reality in that relationship. The question of who they are together isn’t really a question until Liza lets Charles know who she is.”

