‘World Of Dance’ Recap: Jabbawockeez Made Their TV Return & The Judges Were Starstruck

Jabbawockeez are back and they’re better than ever! The crew — aka, the OG’s of ‘America’s Best Dance Crew’ rocked the stage in the last round of qualifiers! And, you know they pulled out their famous isolation moves! From insane gymnastic moves to epic contemporary dance routines, episode 3 of ‘WOD’ was one for the books!

When we left off last week, we were in the second round of qualifier acts. And, on the June 13 episode of World of Dance [aka week three] we witnessed the acts who closed out the qualifier round! Seven incredible acts made it through to compete in the duels round of the competition [next week]. We saw familiar faces, steamy couples, salsa pros and SO much more! Check out the acts from this week who will move on to dance another day!

[TEAM] Jabbawockeez, from Las Vegas! — You may remember them from America’s Best Dance Crew! It was safe to say that they were the most famous people in the building besides the judges. And, all of the judges recognized them and LOVED their routine that was mixed with groove and isolation. The team’s attitudes were super impressive when they said they had more to learn by being on the show. Neyo: [85], J.Lo, [89], Derek: [86], AVERAGE SCORE: [86.7]

[JUNIOR] Mihacevich Sisters from Brunswick, Ohio — The female three siblings, who are contemporary dancers, put on an emotional dance about strength. Their personalities were so animated that it made the judges emotional! Jennifer even called their routine, “powerful.” Neyo: [82], J.Lo, [90], Derek: [89], AVERAGE SCORE: [87]

[JUNIOR] The Posse from San Jose, California — The group of young girls came out in sweatshirts that had negative names on them, such as “loser” and “geek.” They wanted to put out a message about bullying. The Posse danced to “The Fight Song” by Sara Bareilles, to convey that “if you love yourself” then that’s all that matters. [The individual judge’s scores were not shown.] AVERAGE SCORE: [84]

[TEAM] Ian Eastwood & The Young Lions — The group of young, male friends were extra special. They were brought together by Ian, who traveled the world at a young age, teaching dance. He met the guys in different classes around the world and created the group. Although their routine was incredibly choreographed and clean, it was a bit mellow. The judges simply needed more. The guys admitted that they’ve never competed before, so their “wow” factor wasn’t exactly there yet. Neyo: [ ]81, J.Lo, [86], Derek: [84], AVERAGE SCORE: [83.7 ] And, they got “one more chance,” J.Lo said!

[TEAM]: Swing Latino from Cali, Colombia — They are a group of male and female friends, with an inspiring story. Their parents never wanted them to dance, so they had to practice in the streets. Swing Latino performed couple’s routines to a salsa dance, mixed with “Cali-style” and acrobatics! Derek even said that they were “artistic athletes.” Jennifer loved their style too! Neyo: [87], J.Lo, [ 91], Derek: [ 90], AVERAGE SCORE: [89.3 ]

[UPPER] DNA , from New York, NY — The real-life married couple put on a sexy, tense and emotional ballroom routine. Their chemistry was electrifying and the story of how they met at 9-years-old was amazing. They first laid eyes on each other in a dance class that their parents put them in. She had always admired him in class; but, they didn’t connect until years later when they were partnered together! And, the crowd chanted “DNA” at the end! Neyo said it was the sexiest waltz he’s ever witnessed. Neyo: [ 82], J.Lo, [88], Derek: [88], AVERAGE SCORE: [86]

[JUNIOR] Eva Igo from Inner Grove Heights, Minnesota. The young girl performed the most incredible contemporary dance we’ve ever seen! Her routine was extremely physically challenging, with difficult gymnastic moves. She was so sweet and filled with emotion because her parents were going through a divorce. Eva said that dancing helps her through the hard times. Her goal was to make the judges “feel something,” and they did! They gushed over her when Neyo said, “you’re amazing” and when Derek called her extraordinary;” Neyo: [85], J.Lo, [89], Derek: [90], AVERAGE SCORE: [88]

Next Tuesday, the acts will go head-to-head to compete in the next round —duels! While we count down the days until episode 4, tell us what you thought about the above acts! HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite this week?