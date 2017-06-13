Kevin Durant: 5 Things To Know About The MVP Of The 2017 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant took the title of MVP for the 2017 NBA Finals and we could not be more psyched! Even though you know he’s all around awesome after watching him crush the championship, here are some things you may not have known!

Though he must have been extremely sweaty at the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals, Kevin Durant, 28, came out smelling like a rose. When the game ended with the Golden State Warriors defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Championship everyone was cheering, not just for the Warriors, but for Kevin specifically, who took home MVP. Here is everything you need to know about the all-star. Click here to see pics of of celebs at the NBA finals.

1. He played against the Warriors last year. Kevin was a powerhouse player for Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008-2016, during which time he played against his current team. In July of 2016 he announced he was signing with the Warriors, a move that fans and critics disapproved of and actually compared to when LeBron James left the Cavs for the Miami Heat

2. He’s an Olympic gold medalist. Kevin was a member of the men’s USA basketball team for the London 2012 Olympics. The team took home the gold and Kevin, with averages of 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, broke the record for most points scored in Olympic basketball.

3. He’s very close with his mother. After Kevin and the Cavs won the 2017 Championship he had this to say about sharing the moment with his mom, Wanda: “She’s seen me as a kid putting in work. She’s seen how I come home after losses and how tough I take it … it feels good to see it come full circle.” Then, when he won MVP he added, emotionally: “We did it. I told you when I was 8 years old. We did it.”

4. He is one of the highest-earning basketball players in the entire world. Kevin makes about $35 million a year and is signed to Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation group, with sponsors including Nike, Sprint, Gatorade, Panini, General Electric, and 2K Sports.

5. He’s a huge philanthropist. Kevin pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross for the victims of the 2013 Moore tornado in 2013 and was able to get the Thunder and Nike to match his donation. He is also the face of the Washington, D. C. branch of P’Tones Records, a nationwide non-profit after-school music program.

This is why we play. pic.twitter.com/KfkPtIJAea — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 13, 2017

