Jordan Barrett: 5 Things To Know About Bella Hadid’s Rumored New Romance

Jordan Barrett isn’t just one of the hottest new things in the modeling world, he’s also the new man in Bella Hadid’s life! Whether their relationship is romantic or not, the 2 are definitely adorable together, and we have everything you need to know about the blonde-haired-blue-eyed stunner here.

Jordan Barrett, 20, isn’t just another pretty-boy model. While he IS gorgeous, the Australian native also reportedly has “brains.” Talk about the total package, right? And it seems like fellow model Bella Hadid, 20, agrees! After all, the brunette beauty was recently caught snuggling with a shirtless Jordan inside her New York City apartment on June 12. In the paparazzi pics, which were shot looking into Bella’s window, the star was dressed only in a white tank top and high-cut panties as Jordan lounged on what appeared to be a bed — ow ow! But whether he’s tied to Bella or not, Jordan definitely has a lot to offer. Check out our five fast facts about him below:

1. Jordan hails from Australia’s east coast. The blonde hottie was born in Byron Bay, aka a surfers’ paradise. And if you’re wondering if he was a surfer dude, indeed he WAS! In fact, at 13 years old, he was involved in everything from marine-aquatics classes to scuba-diving lessons. In 2011 however, Jordan moved to Sydney, which is when his modeling career REALLY took off.

2. Jordan booked his first modeling gig at 17 years old. After he made the move to Sydney, Jordan got hired for a modeling job in Tokyo. He’s currently signed to IMG, but, at first, the agency wanted to wait until he was 18 to actually launch his career. “My agent teases me they didn’t want to take care of a 15-year-old thief,” Jordan told Vanity Fair in a 2016 interview. And that brings us to number three…

A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on May 20, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

3. Jordan shoplifted when he was just 13 years old! As a student he was caught stealing matches at a convenience store. However, it wasn’t a store clerk who ended up stopping him — it was a modeling scout! “He was asking me all these questions about my mom and stuff I didn’t understand. I thought he was security, and I sort of scampered away,” the 20-year-old said. But before he ran off, the scout gave him a business card, which Jordan’s mom later found in his jeans pocket. She ended up emailing the scout some pics.

4. Jordan has the acting bug. While the model’s traveled the world for fashion brands such as Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Balmain, Versace, and Moschino, last year he put his acting chops to the test by spending the summer in acting classes. “I find that really challenging; it makes me use my mind in a new way,” Jordan said of his time spent acting. “It’s like therapy almost.” Hmm, maybe we’ll be seeing him on the big screen soon?

5. Jordan has been compared to Kate Moss, 43. The young star is sometimes referred to as “Baby Kate,” which we totally get. I mean, he DOES look like a male version of the gorgeous supermodel. However, Jordan, likes to think their similarities run deeper than just looks. “We have the same lust for life,” he said.

