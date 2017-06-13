Jeff Sessions Testimony Live Stream: Watch 1st Hearing Since Recusal From Russia Investigation

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies today, June 13, at 2:30pm ET about the investigation into possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election. Sessions appears before Congress for the first time since recusing himself — watch here!

It’s about time! Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 70, gets his turn in the hot seat, finally appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee to be questioned about — what else? — Russian collusion in the 2016 election. While the hearing doesn’t have the inherent drama as former FBI Director James Comey‘s June 8 testimony, this testimony is vital. Sessions recused himself from the investigation months ago, and is also the person who advised the president to fire Comey. Things are going to get interesting. Scroll down to watch the hearing online via live stream at 2:30pm ET — you don’t want to miss this.

Sessions volunteered to publicly testify before Congress shortly after Comey’s own testimony, which revealed damning details about the attorney general’s actions prior to firing the FBI director. Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Sessions had a third undisclosed meeting with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. This revelation comes several months after Sessions’ recusal due to being a member of the Trump presidential campaign prior to taking office. These items combined paint another worrisome picture about the investigation. Add to that the rumors that Sessions volunteered the week before Comey’s bombshell hearing to resign as attorney general.

It’s, of course, unclear what the congressional committee will ask Sessions, but the line of questioning will certainly be intense. Sessions, a former senator himself (R-AL) was shaky and nervous when questioned during his confirmation hearing. After it was disclosed that he had meetings with Kislyak, he was forced to change his testimony, and go through more questioning. The committee will likely focus on Comey’s testimony about Sessions, during which he also accused the attorney general of being aware that something was fishy about Trump asking to meet with Comey in private.

There’s also the question of why Sessions decided to testify publicly. Is it because he wants to defend himself after Comey’s testimony? Or is he there to carry out the White House — and Trump’s — message? Tune in via our live stream to find out!

