Tyler Ritter: ‘Arrow’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Wife — A Baby Boy

Welcome to fatherhood, Tyler Ritter! The star & son of late actor John Ritter, has officially welcomed a precious baby boy into the world with his wife, and the newborn is definitely a cutie pie. See the infant’s 1st pic here, and find out his name!

Tyler Ritter, 32, and his wife Lelia Parma are the proud parents of a baby son! The Arrow actor announced the happy news via Instagram on June 11, and not only did he share a sweet message about his firstborn, he also posted a first photo of him with his little one AND revealed the infant’s name. Tyler and Lelia named their bundle of joy Benjamin Parma Ritter, and he is seriously ADORABLE! The new dad wrote in the sweet post, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life. He’s Benjamin Parma Ritter. And we’re feeling good.” Aw!

Baby Benjamin is not only Tyler and Lelia’s first child, he’s also the first grandson of the late comedy legend John Ritter, who was survived by his four children: Tyler, Girls actor Jason Ritter, 37, Stella Ritter, 18, and Carly Ritter, 35. Jason even tweeted about the joy of becoming an uncle, writing “I couldn’t be happier today!” via Twitter on June 12. Tyler and Jason’s mother Nancy Morgan, who was married to John from 1977–1996, also couldn’t help sharing her excitement over the newest family addition. “I’m newly and again in love!” she tweeted.

Tyler and Leila, an Argentinian film director, tied the knot back in 2007, and we can only imagine how thrilled they are to be adding to their little family. But despite the happiness, we can also imagine Tyler is missing his father more than ever right now. John was an Emmy-award winning actor who became a household name playing Jack Tripper in Three’s Company and, later as an overprotective dad in 8 Simple Rules. He died suddenly in 2003. Tyler, on the other hand, has landed roles on NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, Young and Hungry, and most recently Arrow. Congrats again!

