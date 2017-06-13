The Weeknd Announces Over 30 New Tour Dates — See When He’s Coming To Your City

The Weeknd has announced Phase Two of his Starboy: Legend Of The Fall tour, and we’re shook. He’s making more stops in North America, New Zealand and Australia starting this September! See the new list of dates here.

Get those credit cards ready, because The Weeknd, 27, has just announced a ton of new concerts. Tickets for North America go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM local time, and you can check this page for more info. We can’t wait!

The “I Feel It Coming” singer will be stopping in Boston, Philly and more major USA cities, before heading to Canada. After that, it’s back to the US, then New Zealand and Australia in November and December. Selena Gomez, 24, had better start packing her bags, because we know Abel is going to want his loving GF by his side as he jets around the world for this huge headlining tour!

Check out the new list of dates:

DATE CITY VENUE 9/6/17 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center 9/9/17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre 9/12/17 Boston, MA TD Garden 9/15/17 Washington, DC Verizon Center 9/16/17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo 9/19/17 Columbus, OH Schottenstein 9/20/17 Indianapolis, IN Banker’s Life Fieldhouse 9/22/17 Las Vegas, NV iHeart 9/24/17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 9/26/17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center 9/27/17 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena 9/29/17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center 10/2/17 Edmonton Rogers Place 10/5/17 Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena 10/6/17 Portland, OR Moda Center 10/8/17 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena 10/11/17 Sacramento, CA Golden One Arena 10/13/17 Anaheim, CA Honda Center 10/14/17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 10/17/17 Houston, TX Toyota Center 10/19/17 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center 10/21/17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center 10/24/17 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena 10/28/17 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena 10/29/17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 11/1/17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 11/2/17 Chicago, IL United Center 11/29/17 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena 12/2/17 Sydney, AUS Qudos Bank Arena 12/6/17 Brisbane, AUS Entertainment Center 12/8/17 Melbourne, AUS Rod Laver Arena 12/11/17 Adelaide, AUS Entertainment Center 12/14/17 Perth, AUS Perth Arena

