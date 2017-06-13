Shocking!
The Weeknd Announces Over 30 New Tour Dates — See When He’s Coming To Your City
The Weeknd has announced Phase Two of his Starboy: Legend Of The Fall tour, and we’re shook. He’s making more stops in North America, New Zealand and Australia starting this September! See the new list of dates here.
Get those credit cards ready, because The Weeknd, 27, has just announced a ton of new concerts. Tickets for North America go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM local time, and you can check this page for more info. We can’t wait!
The “I Feel It Coming” singer will be stopping in Boston, Philly and more major USA cities, before heading to Canada. After that, it’s back to the US, then New Zealand and Australia in November and December. Selena Gomez, 24, had better start packing her bags, because we know Abel is going to want his loving GF by his side as he jets around the world for this huge headlining tour!
Check out the new list of dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|9/6/17
|University Park, PA
|Bryce Jordan Center
|9/9/17
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|9/12/17
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|9/15/17
|Washington, DC
|Verizon Center
|9/16/17
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo
|9/19/17
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein
|9/20/17
|Indianapolis, IN
|Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
|9/22/17
|Las Vegas, NV
|iHeart
|9/24/17
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|9/26/17
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|9/27/17
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|9/29/17
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|10/2/17
|Edmonton
|Rogers Place
|10/5/17
|Vancouver
|Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
|10/6/17
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|10/8/17
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|10/11/17
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden One Arena
|10/13/17
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|10/14/17
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|10/17/17
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|10/19/17
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|10/21/17
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|10/24/17
|Miami, FL
|American Airlines Arena
|10/28/17
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|10/29/17
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|11/1/17
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|11/2/17
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|11/29/17
|Auckland, NZ
|Spark Arena
|12/2/17
|Sydney, AUS
|Qudos Bank Arena
|12/6/17
|Brisbane, AUS
|Entertainment Center
|12/8/17
|Melbourne, AUS
|Rod Laver Arena
|12/11/17
|Adelaide, AUS
|Entertainment Center
|12/14/17
|Perth, AUS
|Perth Arena
HollywoodLifers, are you going to catch The Weeknd on tour? Tell us if you’re excited!