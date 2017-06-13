Breaking News
The Weeknd Announces Over 30 New Tour Dates — See When He’s Coming To Your City

The Weeknd has announced Phase Two of his Starboy: Legend Of The Fall tour, and we’re shook. He’s making more stops in North America, New Zealand and Australia starting this September! See the new list of dates here.

Get those credit cards ready, because The Weeknd, 27, has just announced a ton of new concerts. Tickets for North America go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM local time, and you can check this page for more info. We can’t wait!

The “I Feel It Coming” singer will be stopping in Boston, Philly and more major USA cities, before heading to Canada. After that, it’s back to the US, then New Zealand and Australia in November and December. Selena Gomez, 24, had better start packing her bags, because we know Abel is going to want his loving GF by his side as he jets around the world for this huge headlining tour!

Check out the new list of dates:

DATE CITY VENUE
9/6/17 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
9/9/17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
9/12/17 Boston, MA TD Garden
9/15/17 Washington, DC Verizon Center
9/16/17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo
9/19/17 Columbus, OH Schottenstein
9/20/17 Indianapolis, IN Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
9/22/17 Las Vegas, NV iHeart
9/24/17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
9/26/17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
9/27/17 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
9/29/17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
10/2/17 Edmonton Rogers Place
10/5/17 Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/6/17 Portland, OR Moda Center
10/8/17 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
10/11/17 Sacramento, CA Golden One Arena
10/13/17 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
10/14/17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
10/17/17 Houston, TX Toyota Center
10/19/17 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
10/21/17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
10/24/17 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
10/28/17 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
10/29/17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
11/1/17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
11/2/17 Chicago, IL United Center
11/29/17 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
12/2/17 Sydney, AUS Qudos Bank Arena
12/6/17 Brisbane, AUS Entertainment Center
12/8/17 Melbourne, AUS Rod Laver Arena
12/11/17 Adelaide, AUS Entertainment Center
12/14/17 Perth, AUS Perth Arena

HollywoodLifers, are you going to catch The Weeknd on tour? Tell us if you’re excited!