Did The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal Reveal Spoilers From ‘The Bachelorette?’

It’s safe to say the Bachelor in Paradise scandal has created multiple issues for ABC. Production was shut down on June 11 and ABC and Warner Bros. are currently investigating “allegations of misconduct” that were reported from the set in Mexico. However, while the scandal reportedly includes DeMario Jackson from Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, he’s not the only one from her season that was planning to be on season four — and now we know there are a few others who definitely do not win over Rachel’s heart.

Iggy Rodriguez and Diggy Moreland, who are both currently still on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette posed with Derek Peth on Snapchat — who competed on JoJo Fletcher‘s season and is a confirmed cast member of BiP. Iggy also tweeted a confirmation that he was there at the time of the incident. Jack Stone, who is also currently still part of Rachel’s season, posed for multiple photos with the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, including Alexis Waters, Sarah Vendal, Astrid Loch, Jasmine Goode — all on a plane. So, it’s pretty clear he does not win Rachel’s heart.

The guys were also spotted in this group photo — we should also point out that neither Astrid or Sarah were previously confirmed before either, so the photos also revealed some more ladies that were either surprises or who joined after the initial arrivals.

