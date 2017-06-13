Tegan & Sara Announce Acoustic 10-Year Anniversary Tour For ‘The Con’ & We Cannot Handle It

Tegan and Sara are about to embark on a super special anniversary tour for their iconic album ‘The Con,’ and we’re shook. They’ll be playing the album front to back, plus other favorites! Check out the full list of dates for ‘The Con X: Tour’ here, and find out how to get tix.

Tegan and Sara are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of The Con — one of the most important indie albums of all time — with an acoustic tour, and we are rendered unable to function at the thought. Tix will go on sale this Friday, June 16, at this link, and some of the tour proceeds will benefit the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for economic justice, health and representation of LGBTQ girls and women.

“The first four records of our career felt like we were navigating winding mountain roads,” Tegan Quin said in a press release. “With The Con, it was obvious we had turned a corner and hit an open stretch of highway. It felt like our first fully realized Tegan and Sara record. Which made it then and still makes it now a very important record to us.” Sara added, “To launch The Con in 2007, we performed the album sequentially. It was a difficult album to translate live, because most of the songs had deep layers of ideas and textures, taken directly from our home demos and made even denser in the studio. Much of the album hasn’t been performed live in nearly a decade and it’s with great pleasure that we take these beloved songs back to the stage.”

Check out the current list of dates, with more to be announced soon:

Fall 2017 – The Con X: Tour

10/20 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

10/21 Las Vegas, CA The Pearl at The Palms

10/23 Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/25 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

10/26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

10/27 Seattle, WA The Moore

10/28 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre