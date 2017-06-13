Taylor Swift ‘Falling Hard’ For Joe Alwyn — Loves Getting To Know Him ‘Out Of The Spotlight’

Baby, they’re the new romantics! Taylor Swift is ‘falling hard’ for British beau Joe Alwyn and absolutely loves getting to know him away from the spotlight because it feels more genuine, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Awww!

Don’t expect Taylor Swift, 27, and Joe Alwyn, 26, to make their red carpet debut any time soon. Unlike her previous romances, the pop star is determined to keep this one out of the limelight. “They have no plans to go public for the foreseeable future,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Taylor is enjoying getting to know Joe out of the spotlight, without all the pressure, speculation, and conjecture that usually surround her relationships. As for Joe, he doesn’t want to be thrust into the spotlight purely on the basis of being Taylor’s boyfriend. His career is taking off right now and he wants to be known for his successes.”

The “Shake It Off” singer has experienced first-hand what fame can do to a relationship. Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston both ran when the spotlight grew too intense, which is why she’s encouraging Joe to keep things the down low. “Privacy relieves all that bullsh*t and it makes their connection more genuine,” the source continues. “She knows Joe doesn’t want to use her for publicity purposes, which is refreshing. Overall they have a normal relationship. They stay in and watch movies, listen to music, and cook for each other. Taylor is falling hard for Joe, but it’s happening at a good, normal pace. Sometimes she has a tendency to fall too hard too fast too soon.”

Almost exactly a year ago, the blonde beauty faced serious heartbreak when her summer fling with Tom fell apart in the public eye. For exactly three months they were inseparable, traveling to Europe and Australia together after their initial make out session in Rhode Island. But as soon as autumn rolled around, the Kong: Skull Island actor was out the door. Hopefully Joe is a guy for ALL seasons!

