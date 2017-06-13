Steph Curry Proudly Poses With Family & NBA Championship Trophy — See Cutest Pics Ever

The Curry family has never looked happier! Steph, Ayesha, and their kids, Riley and Ryan, all posed to celebrate the Dubs’ point guard’s NBA Championship win on June 12! Riley’s little personality came out during the post-game photoshoot and the pics are too cute! Get the details about their celebration!

They Curry’s are GOALS. Steph Curry, 39, Ayesha, 28, Riley, 4, Ryan, 1, looked picture perfect in new photos from the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12. Little Riley and Ryan were both dressed in Dubs colors to support their daddy, and they were all smiles after his big win! While Riley threw up the peace sign, Ryan opted for an adorable little pout. And, after Steph won his second ring during Game 5 against the Cavs, all he wanted to do was celebrate with his family.

When asked who he dedicates his NBA Championship win to in a post-game interview, Steph gushed over his supportive family. “Personally, there’s so many people that inspire me from a basketball standpoint,” Steph said. However, it’s family first. “But, to be able to have my whole family here, they allow me to do what I do on a daily basis, support me through thick and thin; to be able to share this with them, that’s something that I cherish the most. We’re just getting started on that front. We’re going to enjoy this entire experience.” Awe!

Last night, the Warriors took the Larry O’Brien gold back home to the Bay. They closed out the series during Game 5 when they pulled the W over the Cavs, 129-120. And, talk about an impressive run? — The Dubs went 16 and 1 in the post season. Now, they’ve earned their second title in three years, and their fifth in franchise history. Is this the new dynasty?

Kevin Durant, 28, was respectively named Finals MVP after having five 30+ point games in the Finals. For Durant, this was his first-ever championship win. However, for Steph, Draymond Green, 27, Klay Thompson, 27, and Andre Iguodala, 33, they can now add a second championship to their already impressive resumes. Congrats to the Dubs on an incredible run, and we have to recognize the fighter mentality that the Cavs displayed throughout the post season.

Look at Riley Curry. 😂 pic.twitter.com/S2AtYO5VCi — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, were the Warriors your pick to win the finals?