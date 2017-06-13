‘Rough Night’ Premiere Best Dressed: Scarlett Johansson & More

From Scarlett Johansson to Demi Moore and Zoe Kravitz, our fave leading ladies rocked the red carpet in one sexy look after another at the ‘Rough Night’ premiere — see all their style choices and VOTE for which get-up you liked best.

Temperatures are rising here in NYC and our fave ladies seriously turned up the heat with their stellar style choices for the Rough Night premiere on June 12, where they rocked a slew of sexy silhouettes — and we’re having a hard time deciding which look we loved best! From glam gowns to sexy jumpsuits, they pulled out all the stops with their sleek style choices, serving up versatile looks.

Scarlett Joahnsson continued her style run in a silver cutout gown which hugged her figure in all the right places — we’re loving this metallic moment on the red carpet! She showed off a custom-made Michael Kors Collection gown, which she topped off with a Judith Leiber clutch. Her latest look comes on the heels of her appearance at the Tony Awards, where she rocked another gorg gown.

Demi opted for a colorful gown as she looked vibrant and chic in her Christian Dior gown. Her rainbow-colored gown featured a pretty, pastel color palette that draped around her svelte frame. The flowing silhouette was a great choice for the sweltering night in the city, as she wore her long hair down in loose waves.

Zoe Kravitz looked red hot in a strapless jumpsuit that fit her perfectly — and we loved the way it stood out in a sea of gowns on the red carpet! It was youthful and fun.

While we loved these looks, there’s way more where they came from! See all the glam get-ups from the Rough Night premiere in NYC and VOTE for your fave outfit.